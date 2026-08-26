Showdown in Hütteldorf
Dream Shattered! Rapid Loses Thrilling Qualifying Thriller
Conference League playoff second leg: Rapid faces Heart of Midlothian. The match is underway, and we’re covering it live (see live ticker below). The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
Rapid has meticulously prepared for this decisive match on the road to the Conference League group stage. Today, the Bundesliga leader faces Heart of Midlothian at home in the playoff second leg; after an eventful 2-2 draw in the first leg against the Scottish runner-up, the outcome remains wide open. Thanks to a week off, the Green-Whites, led by coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, were able to catch their breath a bit ahead of this high-stakes match.
For the first time in the season, which has been underway for a month, Hoff Thorup and his team had more than four days to prepare for a match. “We have to showcase our strengths and the confidence we’ve gained from our home performances so far (four wins in four games, ed.),” emphasized the Rapid coach, who was pleased with being considered the favorites. “I take it as a compliment that people expect us to advance.”
Rapid Aims to Dominate Hearts
In the first leg, the Hütteldorf team had lost their lead after a 15-minute slump following halftime, but fought their way back into the game afterward. “We had some tough moments. But with our style of play, we can dominate them—we’ve already shown that,” Hoff Thorup said optimistically. “I hope we can do that again and be a little more dangerous in front of the goal.”
Tonni Adamsen is expecting another “intense game” against the Scots. “They play with a lot of energy, and we have to match that,” said the striker, who scored four goals in the recent 8-0 rout of GAK. “We all believe we can do it. The whole team wants to make it to the league phase.” According to Hoff Thorup, all players are available except for defender Jonas Auer, who is out sick.
No mandatory penalty kick practice
Hoff Thorup did not have the team practice for a potential penalty shootout against the visitors from Edinburgh. However, the Dane told his players that it would be a good idea to practice penalty kicks. “You can work on your technique, your style,” said the Dane, pointing to Liverpool pro Dominik Szoboszlai, who shoots into the same corner every time.
With the home-field advantage, the team aims to take the decisive step toward a European fall campaign. As of Tuesday, 22,000 tickets had been sold, and around 1,000 fans are expected from Scotland. Hearts’ last road trip to Austria ended a month ago on a sour note. In Graz, the Scots—who also didn’t play last weekend—suffered a 0–4 defeat against Sturm in the Champions League qualifiers. Financially, advancing to the group stage would be worthwhile. A 3.17 million euro appearance fee is on the line, with 400,000 euros for a win and 133,000 euros for a draw.
Ronaldo posters in Vienna
Several posters caused a stir in Vienna ahead of the match, bearing the slogan “A purpose in life for Ronaldo. Green-White is donating. Join in!” On Tuesday, Rapid made it clear that the poster campaign had not been initiated by the club. “SK Rapid does not comment on potential or non-potential transfers, speculation, or rumors. Should there be anything to report in this regard, we will do so, as usual, at the appropriate time via our official channels, ” said Sports Director Markus Katzer in a statement.
However, the poster campaign isn’t driven by hopes of signing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (41), but rather by a call for donations from the Austrian Red Cross for projects in East Africa. Financial aid packages are intended, among other things, to establish an emergency medical service in Rwanda, with Ronaldo as the ambulance driver.
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