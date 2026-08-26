Dream Shattered! Rapid Loses Thrilling Qualifying Thriller

Ronaldo posters in Vienna

Several posters caused a stir in Vienna ahead of the match, bearing the slogan “A purpose in life for Ronaldo. Green-White is donating. Join in!” On Tuesday, Rapid made it clear that the poster campaign had not been initiated by the club. “SK Rapid does not comment on potential or non-potential transfers, speculation, or rumors. Should there be anything to report in this regard, we will do so, as usual, at the appropriate time via our official channels, ” said Sports Director Markus Katzer in a statement.