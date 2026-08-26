The LASK Miracle: The Entire Country Is in Soccer Fever

Sales clerk Matthias Steidle at the LASK fan shop noticed it too. “The rush was enormous on game day and again the next day,” he told the “Krone” during a visit. “People are already asking for Champions League tickets, even though the draw hasn’t even taken place yet.” Even an Austria Vienna fan had reason to celebrate—the man from St. Valentin (Lower Austria) wrote to the “Krone”: “I’m certainly no black-and-white fan, but this LASK team under Coach Kühbauer has me wanting more.”