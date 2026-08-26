Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fell into Lake Attersee

Eyewitness: “When is it finally going to pull up?”

Nachrichten
26.08.2026 14:34
Large-scale operation following Wednesday’s midday plane crash on Lake Attersee.
Large-scale operation following Wednesday’s midday plane crash on Lake Attersee.(Bild: Robert Loy)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

A two-seater aircraft that had taken off from Salzburg suddenly lost altitude over Lake Attersee on Wednesday at noon and crashed into the water. Rescue efforts are still underway; oil booms are currently being deployed. The “Krone” spoke with an eyewitness. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Johann R. (44) owns a farm with guest rooms located directly above the spot where the plane crashed into the lake in Steinbach am Attersee. In an interview with the “Krone,” he describes what he saw.

Airplane Disappeared Behind Trees
“I saw the plane spiraling down and said to my neighbor, ‘Look, there’s an aerobatic pilot.’ Then the plane disappeared behind the trees. It kept coming down farther and farther, and we kept saying the whole time, ‘When is he finally going to pull up?’”

Rescue helicopters hovered over the crash site.
Rescue helicopters hovered over the crash site.(Bild: Peter Breitenhaler)
(Bild: Robert Loy)
(Bild: Robert Loy)
(Bild: Robert Loy)

It never came to that. Johann R. describes: “The plane came down vertically. It looked like a leaf spinning around. Then I heard the impact. It sounded as if someone were slamming a huge wooden plank onto the water’s surface. It just made a ‘splash’—it’s hard to describe that sound. But suddenly, the engine noise was gone.”

The location from which the plane last transmitted signals.
The location from which the plane last transmitted signals.(Bild: Flightradar24)

Set the rescue chain in motion
R. immediately grabbed his cell phone and dialed 122, the fire department’s emergency number; at the same time, his neighbor and cousin alerted the police. The rescue operation began just moments after the crash; nearby fire departments, the water rescue team, the Martin 3 emergency medical helicopter, and the police were quickly on the scene.

When the emergency crews arrived at the crash site, there was no trace of the wreckage left. From the police helicopter, which had also participated in the search, only a few pieces of wreckage were still visible. Locals know: “The lake is up to 160 meters deep at this spot.” In Steinbach, efforts are now underway to coordinate the search and recovery of the wreckage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
26.08.2026 14:34
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf