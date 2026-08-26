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Numbers Down in Upper Austria

Construction sites drove away passengers on ÖBB commuter trains

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26.08.2026 13:00
Moderate crowds on regional trains in Upper Austria.
Moderate crowds on regional trains in Upper Austria.(Bild: Robert Deopito)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Passenger numbers in Upper Austria fell more sharply than anywhere else. A provincial councilor has an explanation; the Greens are calling for concrete measures. “Family Public Transit Days” are being used in an effort to convince people to use public transit.

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With a 5.7 percent decline—from 17.4 to 16.5 million—the drop in passenger numbers on ÖBB local transit last year was the highest nationwide. The Greens wanted to get to the bottom of the causes and submitted a written inquiry to Provincial Transportation Councilor Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ).

He provided arguments intended to explain the decline. On the one hand, the numerous rail construction sites and the resulting track closures and rail replacement services are said to have driven passengers away. Second, construction work at Linz Central Station led to temporary schedule changes and canceled connections. Therefore, it is “plausible that some passengers adjusted their travel habits,” according to the response to the inquiry.

Dissatisfaction with the Response
The Greens also wanted to know what measures the state would take to make local public transit more attractive. They are not satisfied with Steinkellner’s answers. Instead of concrete goals, they are hearing “nothing but platitudes,” criticizes Green Party mobility spokesperson Dagmar Engl—such as: “Expand service under challenging financial conditions where this can sustainably increase the attractiveness of public transit.”

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There’s nothing concrete there. Just “well, obviously” perspectives that show that setting priorities in favor of public transit isn’t working yet.

Dagmar Engl, Mobilitätssprecherin der Grünen im Landtag

One attempt to convince people to use public transit is an initiative by the Upper Austrian Public Transportation Association and the Upper Austrian Family Affairs Department. They are once again hosting the Family Public Transit Days on September 5, 6, 19, and 20. Anyone with an Upper Austrian Family Card can download a free Upper Austrian Leisure Ticket and use it to ride all regional and city transit in Upper Austria and the Salzkammergut (including Salzburg and Styria) for free for one day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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