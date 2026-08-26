Construction sites drove away passengers on ÖBB commuter trains

One attempt to convince people to use public transit is an initiative by the Upper Austrian Public Transportation Association and the Upper Austrian Family Affairs Department. They are once again hosting the Family Public Transit Days on September 5, 6, 19, and 20. Anyone with an Upper Austrian Family Card can download a free Upper Austrian Leisure Ticket and use it to ride all regional and city transit in Upper Austria and the Salzkammergut (including Salzburg and Styria) for free for one day.