Cash Injection for Struggling Fiber Manufacturer Lenzing

More nonwovens, fewer textiles

With a new strategy, the Executive Board led by CEO Georg Kasperkovitz aims to turn the company around. In the future, the company plans to produce more nonwovens and fewer textiles, while simultaneously investing in innovations such as a new generation of fibers. This requires the capital injection that has now been approved. “The broad support from our shareholders demonstrates their confidence in our strategic realignment. The capital increase strengthens our financial structure and is a key building block for the successful implementation of our strategy,” says Kasperkovitz.