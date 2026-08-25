Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

300 million euros

Cash Injection for Struggling Fiber Manufacturer Lenzing

Nachrichten
25.08.2026 14:40
The Upper Austrian fiber manufacturer is undergoing a period of transformation.
The Upper Austrian fiber manufacturer is undergoing a period of transformation.(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)
Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Von Philipp Stadler

The annual shareholders’ meeting of Lenzing, a fiber manufacturer based in Upper Austria, has approved a capital increase of 300 million euros. The company hopes to emerge from the crisis with this fresh capital and a new strategy. In addition, there is a “newcomer” on the supervisory board.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The restructuring at the Lenzing-based fiber manufacturer is moving forward: On Tuesday, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved a capital increase of approximately 300 million euros. The company plans to secure an additional amount of fresh capital through financing agreements with banks. This total of 600 million euros will be used to finance a new strategy.

The background is as follows: Lenzing has been posting losses since 2022; last year’s loss amounted to 135 million euros. Competition from Asia and the company’s own missteps—such as a major investment in Indonesia—are taking a toll on the leading company. As reported, 2,000 of the approximately 7,700 jobs worldwide will be cut by the end of 2027.

More nonwovens, fewer textiles
With a new strategy, the Executive Board led by CEO Georg Kasperkovitz aims to turn the company around. In the future, the company plans to produce more nonwovens and fewer textiles, while simultaneously investing in innovations such as a new generation of fibers. This requires the capital injection that has now been approved. “The broad support from our shareholders demonstrates their confidence in our strategic realignment. The capital increase strengthens our financial structure and is a key building block for the successful implementation of our strategy,” says Kasperkovitz.

The Annual General Meeting also approved a change on Lenzing’s Supervisory Board: Martin Seiter, who will become the new CEO of Oberbank in 2027, succeeds his predecessor Franz Gasselsberger effective immediately.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
25.08.2026 14:40
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf