300 million euros
Cash Injection for Struggling Fiber Manufacturer Lenzing
The annual shareholders’ meeting of Lenzing, a fiber manufacturer based in Upper Austria, has approved a capital increase of 300 million euros. The company hopes to emerge from the crisis with this fresh capital and a new strategy. In addition, there is a “newcomer” on the supervisory board.
The restructuring at the Lenzing-based fiber manufacturer is moving forward: On Tuesday, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved a capital increase of approximately 300 million euros. The company plans to secure an additional amount of fresh capital through financing agreements with banks. This total of 600 million euros will be used to finance a new strategy.
The background is as follows: Lenzing has been posting losses since 2022; last year’s loss amounted to 135 million euros. Competition from Asia and the company’s own missteps—such as a major investment in Indonesia—are taking a toll on the leading company. As reported, 2,000 of the approximately 7,700 jobs worldwide will be cut by the end of 2027.
More nonwovens, fewer textiles
With a new strategy, the Executive Board led by CEO Georg Kasperkovitz aims to turn the company around. In the future, the company plans to produce more nonwovens and fewer textiles, while simultaneously investing in innovations such as a new generation of fibers. This requires the capital injection that has now been approved. “The broad support from our shareholders demonstrates their confidence in our strategic realignment. The capital increase strengthens our financial structure and is a key building block for the successful implementation of our strategy,” says Kasperkovitz.
The Annual General Meeting also approved a change on Lenzing’s Supervisory Board: Martin Seiter, who will become the new CEO of Oberbank in 2027, succeeds his predecessor Franz Gasselsberger effective immediately.
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