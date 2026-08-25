"I'll do better"
After an outburst: Lewis Hamilton backtracks
After criticizing his racing team and teammate Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is now backtracking.
Ferrari had hoped for much more on Sunday in Zandvoort; in the end, Lewis Hamilton (4th) and Charles Leclerc (5th) narrowly missed the podium, partly due to slow pit stops and an unfavorable virtual safety car. In addition, the team’s strategy caused quite a stir.
On lap 42, Leclerc was scheduled to pit for fresh tires. The pit crew was already waiting for the Monegasque driver—but he decided to stay out on the track. As a result, Hamilton—who was right behind Leclerc, was faster, and was pushing to be let through—lost valuable time. “Great way to waste time, guys. Good job,” the Brit sarcastically radioed to his team.
A Conciliatory Post
Now Hamilton has spoken out via Instagram—and expressed remorse. “A tough weekend, but we’re taking home valuable points for the team and seeing signs that we’re moving in the right direction,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post. Hamilton also said he is “incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to deliver updates, get performance out of the car, and push us forward. To the team at the track: Thank you so much. Your dedication and hard work never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, especially over a single lap, but we’ll keep working hard, learning, and improving together.”
“That wasn’t my best side”
And Hamilton apologizes for his angry words over the radio: “In the heat of the moment, frustration can sometimes get the better of you, especially when something is as close to your heart as it is to mine. But that wasn’t my best side. I take responsibility for that and will do better. This passion stems from the fact that I believe in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together.”
59 points behind
After twelve of 23 races, Hamilton is now 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes). “The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight definitely continues,” says the veteran, refusing to give up.
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