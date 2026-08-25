After an outburst: Lewis Hamilton backtracks

A Conciliatory Post

Now Hamilton has spoken out via Instagram—and expressed remorse. “A tough weekend, but we’re taking home valuable points for the team and seeing signs that we’re moving in the right direction,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post. Hamilton also said he is “incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to deliver updates, get performance out of the car, and push us forward. To the team at the track: Thank you so much. Your dedication and hard work never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, especially over a single lap, but we’ll keep working hard, learning, and improving together.”