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Linzer Klangwolke

The End of the World as an Open-Air Event in Donaupark

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25.08.2026 13:10
Photo from last year: This year’s Linz Klangwolke is set to be even more spectacular—several ...
Photo from last year: This year’s Linz Klangwolke is set to be even more spectacular—several ships will cruise the Danube, including one carrying the orchestra.(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Von Elisabeth Rathenböck

“The end of the world has moved to Linz,” says Felix Breisach. The Graz-based director is staging this year’s Linzer Klangwolke. The major event will take place on Saturday, September 12, in Donaupark. After a scaled-down version last year, large ships are once again cruising the Danube this year, accompanied by a spectacle of sound, video, and light.

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The title isn’t exactly straightforward: “ATTheENDLinz” is the name of the visualized Linz Klangwolke in Donaupark, which is also presented by the “Krone.” After a summer of drought in Austria, are we now celebrating the end of the world as well?

“It’s the right time to ask questions,” counters Brucknerhaus Artistic Director Norbert Trawöger, who is overseeing the major open-air event for the first time. The one-hour event will focus on war, the climate crisis, and social division. But he reassures us: “We’ll experience a poetic soundscape that doesn’t get bogged down in doom and gloom.”

A grand spectacle for everyone
Felix Breisach, best known for designing the ORF intermission films for the New Year’s Concert, emphasizes: “It’s going to be loud and powerful!” Above all, he wants to create a “cloud of consciousness” rising above the Danube.

In addition, the audience will experience a spectacular light show by “Klangwolken” veteran Manfred Nikitser. Musically, the evening spans a wide range, from Anton Bruckner to the Beatles, from a live performance to contemporary soundscapes and literature. This year’s Bachmann Prize winner, Natascha Gangl, is contributing texts.

Orchestra and Boys’ Choir on the Ship
The musical centerpiece is the Bruckner Orchestra: “We’re sailing on a ship—for us, the most unusual stage yet,” says orchestra director Daniel Hochreiter. Also performing are baritone Rafael Fingerlos and the St. Florian Boys’ Choir.

From right to left: Didi Prammer, Mayor of Linz; director Felix Breisach; artistic director ...
From right to left: Didi Prammer, Mayor of Linz; director Felix Breisach; artistic director Norbert Trawöger; and Stefanie Christina Huber, CEO of Sparkasse OÖ.(Bild: R. Winkler, Brucknerhaus)

Numerous LED screens for excellent visibility
The large main stage housing the orchestra is equipped with three mega-LED screens displaying themed videos. It is flanked by eight smaller stages. In addition, on land—in the spectator area in front of the Brucknerhaus—there are, as always, two LED trucks with screens and seven sound towers, which are currently being set up.

“Klangwolken Week” Is New
The mega-event, which is also supported by Linz AG and Sparkasse OÖ, kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 8:30 p.m.

Incidentally, a new feature this year is its integration into “Klangwolken Week”: The Klassische Klangwolke will take place in Donaupark as early as Friday, September 4, and the Kinder-Klangwolke will be held there on Sunday, September 6.

And leading up to the performance of “ATTheENDLinz” on the evening of September 12, exhibitions, events, and various programs and activities will be held daily at different locations throughout the city.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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