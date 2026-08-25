The End of the World as an Open-Air Event in Donaupark

Incidentally, a new feature this year is its integration into “Klangwolken Week”: The Klassische Klangwolke will take place in Donaupark as early as Friday, September 4, and the Kinder-Klangwolke will be held there on Sunday, September 6.

And leading up to the performance of “ATTheENDLinz” on the evening of September 12, exhibitions, events, and various programs and activities will be held daily at different locations throughout the city.