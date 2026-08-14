Derby! LASK vs. SV Ried—LIVE starting at 7:30 p.m.

Kalajdzic’s Farewell

There will be emotional moments even before kickoff. Goal-scorer Sasa Kalajdzic, who was on loan from Wolverhampton to Linz during their double-winning season, will be officially honored. The ÖFB striker returned to the Premier League relegation-stricken club this summer, though media reports suggest he is no longer part of their plans. “I’d carry him through Linz if he came back to us,” Kühbauer announced. The 29-year-old’s contract with the “Wolves” still has one year remaining, but a move to a top league seems more likely given his multi-million salary.