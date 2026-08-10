€1 Billion in Drought Damage to Agriculture

Heat waves like the one this year are expected to occur more frequently in the future

Some of these thresholds have already been crossed. This means that heat waves like the ones we’re experiencing this year will occur with increasing frequency in the future. However, this does not mean that affected systems—such as melting glaciers or thawing permafrost—will collapse immediately. These processes unfold over decades, which means we will live through a period of increasing instability for several generations, with more extreme weather events and greater fluctuations than we have been accustomed to so far.