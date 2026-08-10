Including strollers
Three large families in distress in the mountains: 36 people rescued
Dramatic rescue operation in the high mountains! Three extended families with a total of no fewer than 36 (!) members found themselves in distress late Sunday afternoon in the high mountains of Sölden, Tyrol—including toddlers in strollers! More than ten hikers had to be rescued via helicopter winch—the rest were brought down to the valley by mountain rescuers.
At around 5:15 p.m., the 36 people found themselves in an alpine emergency in the Sonnberg area of the Sölden district of Vent, at an elevation of approximately 2,325 meters. The three families had set out from the Wildspitzbahn mountain station on a hike heading northeast. During the hike, the group encountered rough terrain several times and occasionally strayed from the marked trail.
Adults, teenagers, and toddlers
According to the Alpine Police, those affected included adults, teenagers, and several toddlers in strollers.
Eventually, conditions became so difficult that two people made an emergency call. Due to the exposed alpine terrain, a full-scale rescue operation was subsequently launched.
A total of 14 people had to be airlifted from the hard-to-reach terrain.
Die Ermittler von der Polizei
The Sölden Mountain Rescue Service responded along with two rescue helicopters. “A total of 14 people had to be rescued via helicopter from the hard-to-reach terrain,” the investigators added. The remaining 22 people were safely escorted or rescued to the valley by mountain rescue teams via land routes.
Everyone survived the adventure unharmed
Once the rescue operation was complete, it was clear: All 36 members of the three extended families were brought safely down to the valley and survived the high-mountain adventure unharmed.
From Austrians to Americans
Where were the people involved from? The “Krone” asked the police to clarify this. A spokesperson listed several countries: the U.S., Belgium, the U.K., and also Austria...
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