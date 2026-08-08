Drought Is Now Pushing Slaughterhouses to Their Limits

Cattle are coming down to the valley

The company Alpenrind in Salzburg expects that the weather and a shorter alpine grazing season for the animals will lead to more cattle being slaughtered. In Tyrol , the effects of the drought are not yet expected to be quite as severe. The Obermoser slaughterhouse in the Kufstein district is currently seeing slightly more slaughterings. However, the facility cannot say for certain whether this is related to a feed shortage.