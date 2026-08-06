Victory! Austria Widens the Door to the Playoffs

Beitar controlled the match against the young Austria squad—which featured four teenagers—in the early going and had its first big chance in the ninth minute. Weissman, the 2019–20 Bundesliga top scorer for WAC, was denied from close range by Austria goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger. On the counterattack, Manfred Fischer sent Julian Hettwer on a perfect run behind the defense; the 23-year-old German rounded the Beitar goalkeeper but shot wide of the far post (10th minute). That would come back to haunt them ten minutes later: Although Weissman was denied by Sahin-Radlinger, Muche tapped the rebound over the line.