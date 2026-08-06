SPÖ and ÖVP Want to Ride Out the Lederer Scandal

Hafenecker points to “Mafia methods”

“What’s happening here is reminiscent of Mafia methods, not the executive suite of a public broadcaster. If the media report is accurate, then this is not only a criminal matter but also an attack on the ORF’s independence. This left-wing power circle apparently views the ORF as its own personal self-service store, financed by citizens’ mandatory fees,” said Hafenecker. Lederer, who is presumed innocent, has nevertheless become completely unfit to serve as chairman of the board of trustees for several reasons and must resign immediately. FPÖ board member Peter Westenthaler says “the ball is in the SPÖ’s court,” as he told the “Krone.”