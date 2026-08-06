Next Wiretapping Scandal:
SPÖ and ÖVP Want to Ride Out the Lederer Scandal
“Let it blow over” is the motto of the SPÖ and ÖVP in the Heinz Lederer case. Neither the SPÖ party headquarters nor Media Minister Andreas Babler are willing to comment on the sensitive investigations—revealed by the “Krone”—surrounding the ORF Foundation Board Chairman. The ÖVP is also staying silent. Among the governing parties, only the NEOS are coming out of the woodwork.
As the “Krone” has revealed, Heinz Lederer, the SPÖ Foundation Board chairman—who is already highly controversial due to his deals both within and outside the ORF—faces legal trouble. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office has named the top SPÖ official at the broadcaster as a suspect!
Serious coercion?
The investigation centers on suspicions of aggravated coercion during a cell phone call—allegedly conducted in mafia-style—with then-Director General Roland Weißmann, who was ousted over lewd chats with a female employee. In the spring of 2025, Lederer is alleged to have made explicit personnel demands for his “term in office” and demanded a contract worth millions for a TV production company. All of this was accompanied by an explicit threat should his demands not be met: “That’s it for the Director General!”
Here’s what the Weißmann side says
Meanwhile, Norbert Wess, who represents Roland Weißmann legally alongside Oliver Scherbaum, has also commented on the case. They stated that they “also first learned of the status as a suspect from the media” and do not wish to preempt the public prosecutor’s investigation into the matter. They added, however, that they were certainly not surprised by the investigation.
Lederer himself is also rumored to be a close associate of Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig. Ludwig’s office denies this. According to Ludwig’s office, the foundation board member appointed by the city government is Norbert Kettner. Media Minister Babler has stated that the ORF is “independent” and that the matter is “a matter for the foundation board.” Federal party executive director Klaus Seltenheim also says he does not wish to “interfere.”
“Thank you for the inquiry. We will not comment on this story,” is the response from ÖVP headquarters as well. The FPÖ, the Greens, and NEOS are unequivocally demanding Lederer’s resignation. Legally, however, it is not possible to remove him from office. The case is yet another scandal in an endless chain of scandals, political patronage, and cronyism at Küniglberg, according to FPÖ media spokesperson Christian Hafenecker.
Hafenecker points to “Mafia methods”
“What’s happening here is reminiscent of Mafia methods, not the executive suite of a public broadcaster. If the media report is accurate, then this is not only a criminal matter but also an attack on the ORF’s independence. This left-wing power circle apparently views the ORF as its own personal self-service store, financed by citizens’ mandatory fees,” said Hafenecker. Lederer, who is presumed innocent, has nevertheless become completely unfit to serve as chairman of the board of trustees for several reasons and must resign immediately. FPÖ board member Peter Westenthaler says “the ball is in the SPÖ’s court,” as he told the “Krone.”
For Green Party media spokesperson Sigi Maurer, the case is clear in any event: “As chairman of the foundation’s board, Lederer has long since become unacceptable due to his political interventions, his disastrous crisis management surrounding the Weißmann affair, and his use of his position on the foundation’s board for his private economic interests.”
As long as Babler and Ludwig continue to cover for their foundation board chairman, they are also personally responsible for his actions.
Sigi Maurer
“The fact that Lederer, with his 1980s-style approach to politics, is completely unteachable is nothing new. But the political question is: How long will SPÖ leader Babler and the mayor of Vienna continue to shield their red foundation board chairman? Michael Ludwig has a special knack for protecting unacceptable individuals even after scandals—as was most recently the case with Walter Ruck or the now-suspended ORF III managing director Schöber,” said Maurer, holding SPÖ leader Andreas Babler accountable.
The SPÖ leader and media minister has so far sidestepped the issue by claiming he has no authority to remove the person from office. While that may be formally correct, one has to ask: “How weak is a party leader who doesn’t even dare to ask a person he personally nominated to resign? Or could it even be the case that Babler agrees with the actions and political interventions of the red foundation board chairman and is acting in his own interest here?” Maurer asks.
Here’s what Lederer himself said
When asked by the “Krone,” a seemingly relaxed Heinz Lederer countered the accusations. For the sake of journalistic fairness, we are publishing his full statement unabridged: “Foundation board members—and in particular committee chairs (Finance Committee and Program Committee, as well as their deputies)—including the chair of the foundation board, actually have a duty and responsibility to engage intensively with the directors and the
General Director and to exchange views on strategic personnel and budgetary issues in the interest of the organization!”
He continued: “It is clear that operational decisions must be made by management alone, under its own responsibility! As for when I spoke with the Director General and the content of our discussions—I ask for your understanding—this is subject to a duty of confidentiality under ORF law.”
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read the original article here.
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