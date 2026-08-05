LIVE: Can Sturm Graz pull off an upset against Fenerbahçe?

The Sturm coach emphasized that the most important goal has already been achieved. “We’ve secured a spot in the Europa League. That’s why we have the necessary dose of courage and self-confidence,” Ingolitsch explained ahead of the clash between the two national runners-up. The Graz team got off to an excellent start to the season with three wins in Champions League qualifying and the ÖFB Cup, but suffered their first setback in Saturday’s Bundesliga opener with a 1-1 draw at WSG Tirol. Incidentally, Wattener, by the way, are also the team against whom the Styrians suffered their last competitive defeat—a 1-2 loss on February 14. The “Blackys” have been undefeated for 17 competitive matches— a streak that could come to an end in Istanbul.