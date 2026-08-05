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Highest Alert Level

Pine Forest Ablaze: Huge Plume of Smoke Over Lower Austria

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05.08.2026 17:43
The column of smoke was also visible from the A2 highway as far back as Mödling.
The column of smoke was also visible from the A2 highway as far back as Mödling.(Bild: APA/JÄGER)

Highest alert level! An extremely thick and acrid cloud of smoke made the extent of a fire in the Föhrenwald forest near St. Egyden im Steinfeld (Neunkirchen district, Lower Austria) visible from far away. More than 40 fire departments are on the scene, and rescue teams are on standby. There is also a fire in the Gänserndorf district.

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Even at the Bad Fischau thermal spa, located just a few kilometers away, the hundreds of visitors were horrified. “We didn’t know what was going on because we didn’t hear any sirens. Then word got around that it was the nearby Föhrenwald,” said a resident of Bad Fischau. Everyone was concerned and watching the cloud of smoke, whose stench was becoming increasingly noticeable.

Avoid the area
More and more fire department sirens were wailing in the districts of Neunkirchen and Wiener Neustadt. By around 7 p.m., 41 fire departments with 500 firefighters were already on the scene. They have been working since late Wednesday afternoon to bring the fire under control across an area of over 100 hectares. Helicopters and the Special Forest Fire Service are also providing support. Residents in the area have already been warned via alerts on their cell phones. Due to the very heavy smoke, motorists were also asked to avoid this route. Emergency responders are also preparing for a possible deployment and are on standby. At 7:00 p.m., the Neunkirchen District Fire Department issued the following statement: “The fire is not yet under control. Please avoid the area so as not to hinder the emergency responders.”

Warnings Also on Facebook
Social media is flooded with posts featuring photos, videos, and appeals to stay safe. One driver reported that the column of smoke was visible as far away as Mödling and Maria Enzersdorf.

15 Hectares of Vegetation Burning
According to the district command, a vegetation fire in the Gänserndorf district affected approximately 15 hectares. During the fire in the Neusiedl an der Zaya, Palterndorf-Dobermannsdorf, and Hausbrunn areas of the Weinviertel region on Wednesday, 15 fire departments with approximately 30 vehicles and 130 personnel, as well as the district’s wildfire response team, were on the scene. The district command reported that efforts were underway at full speed to prevent the flames from spreading further.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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