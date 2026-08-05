Pine Forest Ablaze: Huge Plume of Smoke Over Lower Austria

Avoid the area

More and more fire department sirens were wailing in the districts of Neunkirchen and Wiener Neustadt. By around 7 p.m., 41 fire departments with 500 firefighters were already on the scene. They have been working since late Wednesday afternoon to bring the fire under control across an area of over 100 hectares. Helicopters and the Special Forest Fire Service are also providing support. Residents in the area have already been warned via alerts on their cell phones. Due to the very heavy smoke, motorists were also asked to avoid this route. Emergency responders are also preparing for a possible deployment and are on standby. At 7:00 p.m., the Neunkirchen District Fire Department issued the following statement: “The fire is not yet under control. Please avoid the area so as not to hinder the emergency responders.”