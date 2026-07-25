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Caught on camera during the crime

“Insider” simply walked off with a 15,000-euro golf bag

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25.07.2026 07:50
Footage shows the suspect brazenly making a getaway in the golf cart.
Footage shows the suspect brazenly making a getaway in the golf cart.(Bild: Überwachungsvideo)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

The golf equipment stolen in broad daylight from entrepreneur Leopold L. in Feldkirchen an der Donau (Upper Austria) is said to be worth around 15,000 euros. The suspected perpetrator apparently knew the area well; the heist took only a few minutes. The golfer won’t receive any compensation from his insurance company. 

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Was this the work of a professional? At 1:05 p.m., a dark blue Audi A6 station wagon is seen pulling into the parking lot. The driver, an apparently elderly man, gets out and briefly looks around the parking lot. Then he heads straight for the storage room, grabs the golf cart, walks past several surveillance cameras back to his car, and is gone again ten minutes later.

The suspected perpetrator is believed to be driving this dark blue Audi A6 Avant
The suspected perpetrator is believed to be driving this dark blue Audi A6 Avant(Bild: Überwachungsvideo, Krone KREATIV)

His brother-in-law even saw him
All of this took place on Wednesday at the Donau Golf Club in Feldkirchen. “My brother-in-law even saw him there and thought he was a customer I’d given a golf bag to,” says Leopold L., surprised. The local businessman had previously played golf with important clients.

Footage shows the suspect brazenly making a getaway in the golf cart.
Footage shows the suspect brazenly making a getaway in the golf cart.(Bild: Überwachungsvideo)
The stolen blue cart is electric, and the golf bag with the company logo is handmade. With the ...
The stolen blue cart is electric, and the golf bag with the company logo is handmade. With the 14 clubs, jackets, sunglasses, and accessories, the total value of the items comes to around 15,000 euros.(Bild: privat)

Storage room was unlocked
Before going out for lunch with them, he had placed the equipment—a handmade golf bag with a company logo containing 14 professional clubs and all sorts of expensive accessories on an electric cart—in the storage room at the golf course. “Unfortunately, it was left unlocked, which is why all the insurance companies are refusing to cover it,” said L.

The estimated value of the stolen goods: a hefty 15,000 euros. What leaves the business owner at a loss: “The suspect in the video seems to know his way around very well. He knew where the storage room was, and he took my golf cart, which was probably the most expensive one there at the time.”

The alleged perpetrator strolled calmly past other guests with the golf cart.
The alleged perpetrator strolled calmly past other guests with the golf cart.(Bild: Überwachungsvideo, Krone KREATIV)

Tips requested
The police will examine the surveillance footage on Monday. The suspected perpetrator was wearing a white polo shirt, blue shorts, and red shoes. Anyone who recognizes him or the Audi should contact the police. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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