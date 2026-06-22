Chancellor Flew to World Cup Match with Ten Staff Members

Costs to taxpayers not yet known

Nevertheless: plane tickets, lodging, meals—all of this costs taxpayers money. And in times of budget constraints, such an “office outing” certainly doesn’t look good. Exactly how high the costs are, however, is not yet known. The FPÖ plans to address this with a parliamentary inquiry: “Making taxpayers foot the bill for this trip in times of rising inflation is unbelievable. Mr. Stocker and his friends can go anywhere they want, but they should pay for it themselves,” said FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz.