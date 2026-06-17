Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Red-White-Red Jubilation

A “Big Step” at the World Cup—Now a “Phenomenon” Awaits

Nachrichten
17.06.2026 13:22
Our ÖFB team celebrated with the fans after the 3-1 win over Jordan.
Our ÖFB team celebrated with the fans after the 3-1 win over Jordan.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Austria’s return to the World Cup stage has been a success. Now, on Monday (7 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker), the match against world champion Argentina promises to be the biggest highlight in Group J.

0 Kommentare

The ÖFB squad kicked off the final round in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada on Tuesday in Santa Clara with a 3-1 win over Jordan. Austria’s first World Cup victory in 36 years was secured thanks to goals by Romano Schmid (21’) and Marko Arnautovic (102’/penalty kick), as well as an own goal by Yazan Al Arab (76th minute). Ali Olwan (50th minute) had temporarily equalized for the spirited Jordanians in front of 68,527 spectators.

“It’s definitely a big step forward,” said head coach Ralf Rangnick jubilantly. Captain David Alaba added: “We wanted to win our first game in this tournament to get off to a good start. We succeeded!”

Our ÖFB team celebrated with the fans after the 3-1 win over Jordan.
Our ÖFB team celebrated with the fans after the 3-1 win over Jordan.(Bild: GEPA)

Messi’s Show in the First Match
However, the leader in Group J is World Champion Argentina after a 3–0 victory—complete with a Lionel Messi masterclass—against Algeria. “This can’t be true. This phenomenon, who will soon turn 39, manages to score a World Cup—and he does it with absolute ease, even though he’s only just recovered from a muscle injury a few days ago. A timeless genius,” raves the Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo,” for example.

Lionel Messi put on a spectacular show right from the World Cup opener.
Lionel Messi put on a spectacular show right from the World Cup opener.(Bild: GEPA)

And the Argentine outlet “Ole” fires back at Messi’s critics: “That he’s old, that he plays in a lower-tier league, that he doesn’t run like he used to. That he no longer wins one-on-one situations, that he’s just coasting on his last name, that he’s leaving no room for new talent. Welcome back, you experts in pessimism. Get ready—the No. 10 is here.”

Alaba is amazed by Messi
With his hat trick, Messi tied German Miroslav Klose’s record with 16 World Cup goals. Will his winning streak continue in Monday’s second group stage match? The Austrian national team has been warned. “Unbelievable,” Alaba marvels. “The fact that he’s started off with another hat trick right away is insane. Thank goodness he did it today and—let’s hope—not next week.”

Now the full focus is on the match against the defending champions. “We’re preparing for Argentina,” says Rangnick. “We saw today what kind of quality Argentina has. They’re a classic possession-based team.” One thing is certain: after their successful opener, our ÖFB team is capable of anything.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
17.06.2026 13:22
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf