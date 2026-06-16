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Thanks to a two-goal performance

Kylian Mbappé ties Gerd Müller in World Cup goals!

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16.06.2026 23:19
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé(Bild: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

He hasn’t quite reached the top yet, but he’s closing in fast: Kylian Mbappé is just a blink of an eye away from becoming the all-time leading World Cup scorer!

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Thanks to the 28-year-old’s two-goal performance today in France’s match against Senegal, he now has 14 goals—just two short of tying Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals—though he did catch up to another legendary German striker today: the legendary Gerd Müller ...

In 1974, Gerd Müller became World Champion
Gerd Müller managed the feat of scoring his 14 goals in just two (!) World Cups—those of 1970 and 1974. He had his most personally successful World Cup in 1970, when he found the back of the net 10 times—but the 1974 tournament was more significant for the team, as Germany ultimately celebrated the title, allowing Müller to call himself a World Champion as well.

Mbappé scores three goals in the 2022 final
Mbappé is already a World Champion as well; in 2018, at the age of 19, he was part of the French winning team and was also named the tournament’s best young player. In 2022, the French advanced to the final, and even though they ultimately suffered a defeat, with his three goals in the final (the last player to achieve this was Geoff Hurst for England in 1966!) for the “Equipe Tricolore,” he has secured another place in soccer history.

Thanks to his 8 goals at the 2022 World Cup and the 4 goals he scored four years earlier, he has remained at exactly 12 goals to this day...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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