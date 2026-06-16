Kylian Mbappé ties Gerd Müller in World Cup goals!

Mbappé scores three goals in the 2022 final

Mbappé is already a World Champion as well; in 2018, at the age of 19, he was part of the French winning team and was also named the tournament’s best young player. In 2022, the French advanced to the final, and even though they ultimately suffered a defeat, with his three goals in the final (the last player to achieve this was Geoff Hurst for England in 1966!) for the “Equipe Tricolore,” he has secured another place in soccer history.