More victims are suspected
How a Graz-based internist secretly filmed his patients
Following the “Krone” report on the Graz doctor who allegedly secretly filmed and abused his female patients, more and more disturbing details are now coming to light. The search for additional victims is also underway.
“I was intimidated, I felt ashamed.” It is every woman’s worst nightmare, which a courageous victim has now brought to light through the “Krone”: A Graz internist is alleged to have secretly filmed his female patients over the course of years, in some cases sedating and abusing them. “Because of the positive reviews about him online, I had to warn others,” the woman says defiantly.
The internist had abruptly moved examinations of—primarily young—women from the examination table to a gynecological chair. All of this took place in the evening hours, when the receptionists at his private practice had long since gone home. In the case of at least eight patients, this led to actions in the genital area that did not correspond to their symptoms.
Several hidden cameras
But now investigators are raising the alarm: there are believed to have been far more victims over the years; the seized photos and videos of the examinations date back to 2012. They are now searching for additional women, many of whom likely were unaware of the abuse—and especially of the recordings.
As the “Krone” learned, the doctor apparently went about his actions in a particularly insidious manner. He is said to have hidden cameras in several locations within the examination room—for example, in a small bucket and in a tissue box.
The search for additional victims and the investigation are continuing at full speed; the doctor is no longer permitted to practice his profession. He has so far claimed that his actions were always medically indicated—and that the video recordings were made with the patients’ (verbal) consent. The presumption of innocence applies.
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