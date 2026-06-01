Historic trial against “torture general” in Vienna

“I personally had sympathy for the demonstrators,” says the 63-year-old general before the jury court. Because he was not an Assad supporter. His lawyer, Timo Gerersdorfer, even emphasizes that his client helped the Free Syrian Army in a largely peaceful takeover of the city of Ar-Raqqa. “If he was so close to the regime, why didn’t he stay there? Why did he flee to Austria?” Gerersdorfer asks. “He also did not condone torture,” the lawyer states. The first defendant—who is currently in pretrial detention—says: “I didn’t see a single protester with injuries.” He claims he always immediately stopped any violence.