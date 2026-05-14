He was a legend
Austrian soccer mourns: Alfred Tatar has died
Deep sorrow in Austrian soccer! Alfred Tatar, a brilliant player and legendary TV analyst, has passed away at the age of 62. On Thursday, he lost his battle with ALS.
Tatar had ended his long-standing role as a Sky expert last year, precisely for health reasons. There had been no public appearances since then. Then, on Thursday, came the shocking news: Tatar lost his battle with the disease.
Polster “infinitely sad”
The native of Lower Austria was considered a highly talented soccer player, at times even extravagant, with an artistic flair, including in his style. In 1983, for example, he was part of the Austrian U20 squad that competed in the World Cup in Mexico. Also on the roster: Franz Wohlfahrt, Andi Ogris, and Toni Polster, among others. The latter reacted to a Sportkrone post on Facebook with deep emotion. “My boy, I am infinitely sad,” commented “Toni Doppelpack.”
As a coach, Tatar earned a reputation as a philosopher; later, he shone as an unconventional, ultimately iconic analyst at Sky. YouTube and social media are full of Tatar’s witticisms. His words were many things, but never ordinary. As a trained biologist and mathematician, he consistently brought a unique perspective to his analyses of soccer—including on the Sportkrone podcast, which was recorded a few years ago at the Hohe Warte.
Vienna mourns
As a player, Tatar played for Vienna, among others. There, he formed a brilliant attacking duo with Argentine star striker Mario Kempes. This, in turn, led to a friendship that lasted for decades. He also played for St. Pölten and Wiener Sport-Club.
Later, “Fredl” also worked as a coach for Vienna—as well as for Ried, Admira, Mattersburg, and as an assistant coach at Lok Moscow. “The entire Vienna family is in mourning and extends its sincere condolences to all relatives and companions,” the club wrote on its website on Thursday.
“There will be a minute of silence before today’s match against SW Bregenz. Vienna will play the match in memory of Alfred Tatar with black armbands,” the statement continued.
Tatar is to be buried in a private family ceremony.
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