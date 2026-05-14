Austrian soccer mourns: Alfred Tatar has died

Polster “infinitely sad”

The native of Lower Austria was considered a highly talented soccer player, at times even extravagant, with an artistic flair, including in his style. In 1983, for example, he was part of the Austrian U20 squad that competed in the World Cup in Mexico. Also on the roster: Franz Wohlfahrt, Andi Ogris, and Toni Polster, among others. The latter reacted to a Sportkrone post on Facebook with deep emotion. “My boy, I am infinitely sad,” commented “Toni Doppelpack.”