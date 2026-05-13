Paris SG secures fifth consecutive league title

PSG, coached by Luis Enrique, held on for their second consecutive victory and secured a flattering 2-0 win thanks to Ibrahim Mbaye (93rd minute). For only the third time in history, a champion was crowned in a direct showdown between first and second place. In 2002, Lyon prevailed over Lens, and in 2018, PSG defeated AS Monaco. On May 30, Dembele and Co. also aim to successfully defend their title in the “Champions League” against Arsenal. Before that, an away match against Paris FC awaits in the league on May 17. This is the very club that had already denied PSG the chance at a third consecutive domestic double in the Cup round of 32 on January 12.