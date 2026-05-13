ÖFB player injured
Paris SG secures fifth consecutive league title
Paris St. Germain has extended its title streak in the French soccer championship. The Champions League finalist defeated second-place RC Lens 2-0 on Wednesday in the postponed match of the 29th round, thereby winning the Ligue 1 title for the fifth consecutive time.
This marks PSG’s 14th league title in club history. After a strong season, Lens has secured second place, while Austrian player Samson Baidoo was sidelined with a thigh injury.
PSG showcased their efficiency in the top match. Lens defender Malang Sarr played a misplaced pass straight to Ousmane Dembele, who set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the attacker didn’t miss the leader’s first chance of the game in the 29th minute. Baidoo, playing in the center of the back three, was unable to intervene. Otherwise, the home side were clearly closer to scoring, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov forced to make several saves. That didn’t change after the break either. Abdallah Sima was denied twice (46th, 54th) by the Russian and was also unlucky to hit the post (75th).
Baidoo Injured Again in the Thigh
In addition, former Rapid player Mamadou Sangare also found his match in the PSG goalkeeper (80'). By then, Baidoo had long since been in the stadium’s catacombs. The 22-year-old center back had to leave the field in the 59th minute, visibly very upset and in pain in the area of his left hamstring. His injury history this season thus continues. Due to a thigh injury, the former Salzburg player had already been sidelined almost continuously between late January and mid-April.
PSG, coached by Luis Enrique, held on for their second consecutive victory and secured a flattering 2-0 win thanks to Ibrahim Mbaye (93rd minute). For only the third time in history, a champion was crowned in a direct showdown between first and second place. In 2002, Lyon prevailed over Lens, and in 2018, PSG defeated AS Monaco. On May 30, Dembele and Co. also aim to successfully defend their title in the “Champions League” against Arsenal. Before that, an away match against Paris FC awaits in the league on May 17. This is the very club that had already denied PSG the chance at a third consecutive domestic double in the Cup round of 32 on January 12.
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