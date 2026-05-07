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Top-level sports and living tradition at LGCT Vienna

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07.05.2026 09:26
(Bild: LGCT Vienna / Angelo Poletto)
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From September 24 to 27, the Ehrenhof at Schönbrunn Palace will once again serve as the stage for top show jumpers from over 30 nations, featuring international dressage for the first time, a performance by the Spanish Riding School, and a Children’s Day on Thursday. Secure your tickets now with an exclusive Mother’s Day promotion at the Krone Ticket Shop and be there live! 

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The Longines Global Champions Tour is one of the most prestigious series in international show jumping, taking the world’s best riders to major cities such as Shanghai, Paris, and Cairo. Vienna holds a special place in the tour and, with Schönbrunn Palace, is considered one of the most impressive venues.

In 2026, the event will be expanded to include another discipline: in addition to show jumping, international dressage will take place for the first time—thus bringing together two Olympic disciplines in one location.

The event will be complemented by a special performance by the Spanish Riding School, highlighting Vienna’s long equestrian tradition and culture. Exciting competitions for young riders and a Family Day for the whole family round out the program.

(Bild: Thomas Holcbechner)

Secure your Mother’s Day deal now! 
With this exclusive Mother’s Day promotion, you’re not only giving the gift of time together, but also a very special experience: Get up to 30% off tickets for the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna now at  the Krone Ticket Shop at ticket.krone.at.

Danke Mama! 
Jetzt Tickets zur Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna sichern! 

Gemeinsam unvergessliche Erlebnisse schenken – Muttertagsrabatt für die LGCT Vienna 2026.

(Bild: LGCT Vienna)

Im Rahmen unserer Muttertagsaktion können BonusCard-Besitzer und Besitzerinn bis zu 30% Rabatt inklusive einem Glas Prosecco und exklusive Momente auf ausgewählte Tickets sichern.

Muttertagsaktion gültig für:

  1. Donnerstag, 24.9. & Freitag, 25.9.2026
    10 % auf Arena-Tickets
    30 % Rabatt auf Panorama & GC Tickets inkl. 1 Glas Prosecco
  2. Samstag, 26.9. & Sonntag, 27.9.2026
    10 % auf Arena-Tickets
    25 % auf Panorama-Tickets inkl. 1 Glas Prosecco
    25 % auf GC Lounge- Tickets inkl. 1 Glas Prosecco

Schnell sein lohnt sich!
Hier geht‘s zum Krone Ticketshop
Begrenztes Ticketkontingent – die Aktion ist buchbar bis inklusive 11.5.2026, bzw. nur solange der Vorrat reicht. Max. 4 Tickets pro BonusCard.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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