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Title hopes dashed

“Scandal!” Germans vent their anger after Bayern’s exit

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06.05.2026 23:28
Konrad Laimer (center) and his teammates couldn’t believe it.
Konrad Laimer (center) and his teammates couldn’t believe it.(Bild: AP/Matthias Schrader)
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Massive frustration among our neighbors! Following FC Bayern Munich’s bitter Champions League exit, “Bild” is calling it a “referee scandal.”

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The big controversy came after about half an hour. PSG player Nuno Mendes, who had already received a yellow card early in the game, had the ball hit his outstretched arm. Konrad Laimer and his teammates were furious, demanding a yellow-red card for Mendes. The entire Bayern bench also jumped to their feet.

Here’s the controversial scene: Mendes got the ball on his arm.
Here’s the controversial scene: Mendes got the ball on his arm.(Bild: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)

“Bayern out with a referee scandal!”
But referee Joao Pinheiro awarded a free kick to PSG. He had previously spotted a handball by Laimer. But the Austrian national team player played the ball with his stomach and thigh, at least according to “Bild.” And the paper headlines in bold letters: “Bayern out due to referee scandal!”

Handball controversy in the PSG penalty area
Moments later, there was renewed uproar in the stands at the Allianz Arena. PSG’s Vitinha struck teammate Joao Neves on the arm in the penalty area while attempting to clear the ball. A penalty kick was not to be awarded—as per the rules—because the ball had struck a teammate.

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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However, former referee Manuel Gräfe sees it differently, as he told “Bild.” “That’s a penalty and must always be a penalty kick because it’s an intentional movement toward the ball,” said the 52-year-old. A game that will likely remain a topic of conversation for some time to come...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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