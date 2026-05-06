“Underhanded Tactics”
Coalition dispute over Loacker’s EU post escalates
The nomination of former NEOS MP Gerald Loacker to the European Court of Auditors is causing a political stir in Vienna—less because of the appointment itself than because of the heated exchanges it has sparked. Criticism of the selection came from the ÖVP, a coalition partner—now the NEOS are firing back.
As expected, the federal government nominated Loacker on Wednesday as Austria’s member to the ECA in Luxembourg. He succeeds Helga Berger, whose bid for reappointment was unsuccessful. Helmut Berger, the long-time head of the parliamentary budget office, had originally been the top choice but withdrew for health reasons.
NEOS Insists on a Transparent Process
For NEOS, the process is clearly regulated and transparent. Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos emphasized that the entire process had been “conducted so transparently for the first time in a government.” All candidates were merely forwarded by an ÖVP-led ministry as formally qualified and subsequently assessed in a hearing conducted with external oversight.
Helmut Berger was ranked first in this process, with Loacker initially behind him—it was only after Loacker’s withdrawal that he moved up.
ÖVP counters: “Hoyos is twisting the facts”
The ÖVP firmly rejects this account. Secretary-General Nico Marchetti accused NEOS representative Hoyos of “twisting the facts.” The documents that were forwarded were merely a list of all formally eligible candidates—without any ranking or evaluation. The selection process was “entirely within the purview of NEOS,” according to Marchetti.
He also sharply criticized NEOS for its political stance: While the party loudly criticized other parties’ appointments, the Loacker case remained conspicuously ignored. “Only when it comes to the long-serving MP from their own ranks does the otherwise loud criticism remain surprisingly quiet,” he alleged.
NEOS calls it a “smear campaign”
NEOS dismisses the criticism as “dirty tricks” and “smear campaign rhetoric.” Hoyos reiterated that a structured, externally monitored hearing had taken place and that the original ranking had been clear. The subsequent switch to Loacker was triggered exclusively by the health-related withdrawal of the top-ranked candidate.
Escalating Tensions – Dispute Over Political Credibility
The fundamental political assessment is also becoming increasingly sharp between the parties. Marchetti spoke of double standards on the part of NEOS and announced that they would continue to critically monitor the party’s handling of its own nominations. It is not about the right to nominate itself, but about the “manner” in which it is exercised.
Criticism from the opposition also persists
Regardless of the coalition dispute, the FPÖ and the Greens are also voicing criticism regarding transparency and procedures. This puts the NEOS in particular in a difficult position, as they themselves had repeatedly demanded strict objectivity in public appointments.
Loacker “highly qualified”
In the minutes of the Council of Ministers, Loacker is described as “highly qualified.” The 52-year-old from Vorarlberg, formerly the NEOS’s social affairs spokesperson in the National Council, now works as a management consultant.
Before Loacker can take up his new post at the European Court of Auditors, several steps remain: approval by the National Council, the European Parliament, and final confirmation in plenary. He is currently expected to take office in early October, with his term running until 2032.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.