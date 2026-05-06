21 Years After Murder in Phone Booth: Lawyer Speaks

Charges “on shaky ground”

The defendant’s Tyrolean attorney, Mathias Kapferer, confirmed this once again to the APA: He would, of course, speak with the 42-year-old again, including regarding the possibility of an objection to the indictment. As for the latter, he noted—setting aside the specific case—that his usual approach is to file such an objection only when it is necessary for “formal reasons.” Otherwise, such an objection is often not the right course of action, the attorney pointed out, citing standard legal and criminal practice and experience.