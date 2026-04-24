Sea of flames in the Lesachtal: Eight hectares of forest on fire

The additional challenge: a lack of water for firefighting! To even begin to bring the fire under control, the responders had to work tirelessly to lay a four-kilometer-long hose up the mountain. In addition, three heavy tanker trucks shuttled back and forth to bring in supplies.

Helicopters in action

On Friday morning, the battle against the flames resumed. While emergency crews on the ground fought the inferno, reinforcements also arrived from the air: Two helicopters circled over the valley, attempting to smother the fire from above.