12 fire crews on the scene
Sea of flames in the Lesachtal: Eight hectares of forest on fire
Since Thursday evening, a massive wildfire has kept the Lesachtal valley on edge. Around eight hectares of forest in the Promeggen area are already ablaze. The steep rock faces and extreme dryness pose a major challenge for emergency responders.
Scenes straight out of a disaster movie: In the middle of the night, emergency crews had to temporarily halt their battle against the fire. The terrain in the Promeggen area, east of Maria Luggau, is so steep and rugged that advancing in the dark was simply impossible. “Too dangerous for our people,” said Deputy District Fire Chief Gerd Guggenberger, describing the dramatic situation.
As early as Thursday at 9:21 p.m., sirens wailed in the Lesachtal, the upper Gailtal, and neighboring East Tyrol. But the fire is treacherous: The ongoing drought keeps the flames flaring up again and again. By midnight, the fire had already spread to eight hectares.
The additional challenge: a lack of water for firefighting! To even begin to bring the fire under control, the responders had to work tirelessly to lay a four-kilometer-long hose up the mountain. In addition, three heavy tanker trucks shuttled back and forth to bring in supplies.
Helicopters in action
On Friday morning, the battle against the flames resumed. While emergency crews on the ground fought the inferno, reinforcements also arrived from the air: Two helicopters circled over the valley, attempting to smother the fire from above.
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