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Already his fifth criminal conviction

At the Ferris wheel: Young TV star assaults police officer

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17.04.2026 19:55
A police officer was seriously injured by a man in his mid-20s during an operation at the winter ...
A police officer was seriously injured by a man in his mid-20s during an operation at the winter market in Vienna’s Prater.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/wintermarkt.at/Julius Silver, Martin A. Jöchl)
Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Von Sophie Pratschner

At the winter market in Vienna’s Prater, a young man who had already appeared on several Austrian trash TV shows let the alcohol go to his head. The man in his mid-20s seriously injured a police officer. In court, he is now facing his fifth non-final conviction and says, “That was wrong.”

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There was a lively atmosphere at the winter market in Vienna’s Prater on the second weekend of Advent last year. But a man in his mid-20s—who frequently appears on various Austrian trash TV shows—didn’t seem to share the good mood. “He’s really a nice guy. But he was very upset that day,” recalls an acquaintance of the Viennese man.

Alcohol went to TV star’s head
The situation then escalated at a punch stand in the Prater. The alcohol, mixed with personal worries, was likely too much. “He was first pinned to the ground by security,” says the witness. And even when the police arrived, the rowdy TV star wouldn’t calm down. “I’m sorry about the incident. That wasn’t right, and it wasn’t appropriate for someone my age,” the man in his mid-20s says remorsefully at the Wiener Landl.

Fatal blow: Torn pectoral muscle
During a scuffle, he delivered such a powerful blow to one of the officers’ shoulders that it tore his pectoral muscle. On the stand, the officer described a violent “hook,” initially thinking he had even been stabbed with a knife—which, fortunately, was not the case. The torn muscle nevertheless constitutes a serious bodily injury in itself, though thankfully it did not cause any lasting damage to the officer.

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The pain was inflicted, so I want to take responsibility for it.

Angeklagter TV-Star zeigt Reue vor Gericht

The defendant could no longer recall every detail—his blood alcohol level was measured at 1.6 per mille. However, he takes full responsibility: “The pain was inflicted, so I’m willing to take full responsibility for it,” he immediately agreed to pay 10,080 euros in compensation for pain and suffering to the police officer.

This marks the TV star’s fifth prior conviction: 22 months of a partially suspended sentence, of which he would have to serve seven. “Something seems to be seriously wrong with you,” the judge notes. He nevertheless advises the defendant to wear an ankle monitor. Through his defense attorney, the defendant is not yet commenting on the verdict—which is not yet final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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