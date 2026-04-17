At the Ferris wheel: Young TV star assaults police officer

Alcohol went to TV star’s head

The situation then escalated at a punch stand in the Prater. The alcohol, mixed with personal worries, was likely too much. “He was first pinned to the ground by security,” says the witness. And even when the police arrived, the rowdy TV star wouldn’t calm down. “I’m sorry about the incident. That wasn’t right, and it wasn’t appropriate for someone my age,” the man in his mid-20s says remorsefully at the Wiener Landl.