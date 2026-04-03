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Leader in the qualifying group

LIVE: Altach capitalizes on Ried’s slip-up

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03.04.2026 05:00
Kingstone Mutandwa scored three times after halftime.
Kingstone Mutandwa scored three times after halftime.(Bild: GEPA)
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SV Ried has taken the lead in the Bundesliga qualification group with a 3-2 comeback victory over Altach. Kingstone Mutandwa secured the comeback win for the Innviertel side with a flawless hat trick (62’, 69’, 93’/penalty) after trailing 0-2. 

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Altach had led until Ousmane Diawara’s red card (58th) thanks to goals from Patrick Greil (27th) and Mohamed Ouedraogo (46th). Ried now has two more points than Altach.

(Bild: GEPA)

After an even opening phase, the visitors capitalized on their first chance to take the lead. Following a misplaced pass by Ried into the center, Greil scored his ninth goal of the season off a perfect assist from Vesel Demaku. Andreas Leitner in the Ried goal had no chance against the striker’s precise finish. The Innviertler responded with a shot off the post by Fabian Rossdorfer (31st minute), but otherwise posed little goal threat against Altach’s solid defense. Altach nearly doubled their lead on a counterattack through Greil. Ried goalkeeper Andreas Leitner prevented the score from becoming 0-2 with a spectacular save (43rd minute).

(Bild: GEPA)

Ried coach Maximilian Senft reshuffled his offense at halftime. Mutandwa, who had been on tour in Argentina with Zambia’s national team, replaced Peter Kiedl. His big moment was yet to come, but the first highlight of the second half came from an Altach national team player: Ouedraogo, who had also recently returned from Burkina Faso’s national team, headed in a cross from Yann Massombo just 25 seconds after the restart. The goal scorer had been completely forgotten by the Ried defense.

Ried coach Maximilian Senft
Ried coach Maximilian Senft(Bild: GEPA)

Turnaround after the red card
Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was on his toes to stop a bouncing header from Nikki Havenaar (55'). After another corner, the Ried goal celebration rang out prematurely. Referee Alain Sadikovski penalized a block by eventual goal scorer Martin Rasner against Stojanovic—much to the horror of the Ried bench led by Senft (56'). The criticism had not yet died down when an Altach player was sent off with a straight red card. Diawara had stuck out his elbow in an aerial duel with Michael Sollbauer (58').

(Bild: GEPA)

A surge by the “Vikings” was on the horizon, and it quickly bore fruit. Stojanovic missed a cross from Ante Bajic, and Mutandwa brought the match back to life. Altach could no longer relieve the pressure, and Antonio van Wyk found Mutandwa’s head again with his cross (69'). After that, the home team’s intense pressure eased slightly, and Altach’s Massombo squandered a golden opportunity himself with a sloppy touch on the counterattack. However, Ried had the final say: Mutandwa converted a VAR-awarded penalty to make it 3-2 and celebrated his twelfth goal of the season. Lukas Gugganig had stepped on Bajic’s instep.

SV Ried – SCR Altach 3–2 (0–1)
Ried, BWT X Upper Austrian Arena,
5,122 spectators, Referee Sadikovski

Goals:
0–1 (27') Greil
0:2 (46') Ouedraogo
1-2 (62') Mutandwa
2–2 (69') Mutandwa
3-2 (93') Mutandwa (penalty)

Ried: Leitner – Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer – Rossdorfer (85. Nasrawe), Maart, Rasner (64. Eghosa), Pomer – Bajic (97. Kirnbauer), Kiedl (46. Mutandwa), Van Wyk (96. Mayer)

Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger (95. Gorgon) – Ingolitsch (95. Yalcin), Demaku (95. Hrstic), Bähre, Ouedraogo – Massombo (80. L. Gugganig), Diawara, Greil (70. Mustapha)

Red card: Diawara (58th min./assault)

Yellow cards: Mutandwa, Nasrawe, and Ingolitsch

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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