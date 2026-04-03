LIVE: Altach capitalizes on Ried’s slip-up

After an even opening phase, the visitors capitalized on their first chance to take the lead. Following a misplaced pass by Ried into the center, Greil scored his ninth goal of the season off a perfect assist from Vesel Demaku. Andreas Leitner in the Ried goal had no chance against the striker’s precise finish. The Innviertler responded with a shot off the post by Fabian Rossdorfer (31st minute), but otherwise posed little goal threat against Altach’s solid defense. Altach nearly doubled their lead on a counterattack through Greil. Ried goalkeeper Andreas Leitner prevented the score from becoming 0-2 with a spectacular save (43rd minute).