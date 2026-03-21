250 million! New investigations in the Benko scandal

Investor Burdens Benko

According to “Krone” investigations, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption expanded its investigation into the 48-year-old billionaire bankrupt on March 18, 2026, to include a highly explosive line of inquiry. The allegation: In September 2022, when investigators believe his Signa house of cards was already in serious danger of collapsing, Benko is said to have taken out a 250-million-euro loan for Signa Holding. From Ameria AG in Liechtenstein, which is part of the Arduini family’s corporate empire. The Arduinis had been on board the Signa Group as major investors since 2012. Family patriarch Riccardo Arduini had recently made serious allegations against Benko to the WKStA: Originally, it had been promised that the 250 million euros would be repaid within a few weeks. But then Benko repeatedly asked for extensions. “Of course we feel cheated,” Arduini stated in his 48-page witness statement.