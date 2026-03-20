Shock in Vienna: Horse-drawn carriage horse suddenly collapses

Mare in stable condition

The coachman remained seated in the carriage for safety reasons and advised the passerby to let the horse lie down for the time being: “If she wants to get up, she’ll do it anyway,” can be heard in the video. There is a clear reason for this: “As a purely precautionary measure, the horses are trained to stay down until they are helped up,” explains Silvia PAUL Fiakerbetriebs GmbH to the “Krone.”