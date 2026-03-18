Lenient sentences for an incomprehensible spate of violence in Vienna

Partially suspended and suspended prison sentences

On the very first day of the trial, sentences were handed down for six individuals involved in various acts of violence: they range from 18 months partially suspended, six of which are to be served in prison, to a lenient eight months of suspended imprisonment. However, none of them will have to go behind bars after the verdict is announced—they have already served the unsuspended portion of their sentences in pretrial detention. A 15-year-old girl who acted as a decoy in so-called “pedo-hunting” was sentenced to five months of suspended imprisonment. The prosecutor did not provide an explanation for the verdict.