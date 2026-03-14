Screamed in pain
Boy broke his leg – Father seeks ice-skating hooligan
An adult ice-skating hooligan is said to have frightened a ten-year-old boy in Steyr (Upper Austria) so badly with his reckless skating that the boy fell and broke his lower leg. The boy’s father filed a report with the police and now hopes that the unknown perpetrator can still be tracked down.
Ten-year-old Sandro from Bad Hall is in a tough spot. He’s in severe pain, can’t put weight on his left leg, and wasn’t allowed to leave his bed for a whole week. The diagnosis at Steyr Hospital, where he was initially kept under medical observation overnight: a broken lower leg—apparently caused by a reckless adult on March 5 at the Steyr ice rink.
“I filed a report with the police,” says his father, Rudolf W. After all, the person believed to have caused the injury is unknown. “He didn’t administer first aid to Sandro or call for an ambulance. Instead, he just took off,” says the 41-year-old angrily, who arrived at the scene of the accident just 25 minutes after the incident.
Opioid-based painkiller necessary
One of his son’s teachers had notified him. An emergency doctor had to administer an opioid-based medication to the boy, who was screaming in pain, so that the skate could be removed. His left foot was already severely swollen.
The background: Sandro had been ice skating in Steyr that morning with teachers and about 30 other children from the Pfarrkirchen elementary school. It was only the second time the 10-year-old had been on skates. In addition to his classmates and the teachers, there were two adults he didn’t know on the ice, who were apparently skating around very fast.
Only one of the men showed consideration
“For safety reasons, the teachers told the kids to stay on one side of the rink so the two adults on the other side would have enough space. But only one of the men followed the instructions; the second one clearly didn’t,” explains the father.
The stranger reportedly continued to whiz through the children at very high speed. “When my son was trying to pull himself up after falling against the boards, the man skated right past him again. That scared Sandro so much that he fell over and broke his foot,” says the father.
Description of the man
Authorities are now searching for a man approximately 25 years old with a dark brown side part and three-day stubble, who was apparently wearing black-and-blue hockey skates, black jeans, and a dark jacket. He is accused of failure to render aid (§95 StGB) and abandonment of an injured person (§94 StGB).
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