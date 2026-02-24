After the derby scandal:
The verdict is in! Rapid receives this punishment
Following the derby riots on February 15, Senate 1 of the Austrian Football Bundesliga has handed down the expected heavy penalties against Rapid. As announced on Tuesday, the Green-Whites received a fine of €100,000 and stadium bans for three top home games against Austria, Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm Graz, and LASK. Rapid will not be lodging an appeal. The "Violets" must pay €48,400 for the unauthorized use of pyrotechnics.
Rapid will now face a conditional sanction imposed after the derby riots in September 2024, according to which the West Block plus adjacent areas and the opposite sector – so that no alternative fan sector can be set up there – will be closed for three top matches. This reduces the total capacity of the Allianz Stadium by more than half. This affects the match in the last round of the regular season on March 8 against Red Bull Salzburg.
The decisions of Senate 1:
- Revocation of the conditional penalty from the ruling of October 1, 2024, whereby SK Rapid will be banned from the home fan sectors (sectors 15–18) for the next three home games against FK Austria Wien, FC Red Bull Salzburg, SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz, or LASK. No alternative home fan sector may be formed, and the away fan sector may not be used for home fans.
- A fine of €100,000 will be imposed.
- In addition, as a mandatory safety measure, it has been decided that for the next three years from the date of the association's internal legal validity, no away fans will be allowed at Vienna derbies in the Generali Arena. This measure also applies to SK Rapid II matches.
It is still unclear when the other two matches with partial stadium closures will take place. Theoretically, this could only be the case in the coming season – namely if Salzburg, Sturm, LASK, and Austria end up in the championship group, Rapid has to continue playing in the qualifying group, and there is no home game for Rapid against a club from this quartet in a European Cup play-off.
Rapid fans caused game interruption
Rapid fans threw firecrackers and other pyrotechnic objects onto the field in the final minutes of the 0-2 game at the Austria Stadium a week and a half ago. Some of these objects also landed in the adjacent sector, and the referee interrupted the game for around ten minutes. It was the first derby after four matches between the archrivals in which away fans were allowed to attend again.
The very next day, Rapid announced that it would refrain from requesting tickets for the guest sector for away derbies for the next three years. This decision has now been made mandatory by the league as a safety measure, and the measure also applies to Rapid II matches.
Rapid has already announced that it will not appeal the criminal court's rulings. The statement also said: "SK Rapid regrets that the misconduct of a few individuals has not only caused significant financial damage to the club, but also that many fans who have always behaved correctly are now affected by the consequences of the sector bans. In addition, SK Rapid will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and provide every assistance to help identify those individuals who fired firecrackers and flares."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
