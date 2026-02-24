The verdict is in! Rapid receives this punishment

Rapid has already announced that it will not appeal the criminal court's rulings. The statement also said: "SK Rapid regrets that the misconduct of a few individuals has not only caused significant financial damage to the club, but also that many fans who have always behaved correctly are now affected by the consequences of the sector bans. In addition, SK Rapid will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and provide every assistance to help identify those individuals who fired firecrackers and flares."