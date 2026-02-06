Difficult conditions
Injured Vonn finishes well: Olympic dream lives on!
Lindsey Vonn completed her first Olympic downhill training run in Cortina on Friday. The US ski queen was not deterred by a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee and performed well in difficult conditions.
Her knee appears to be stable! Lindsey Vonn was able to complete the entire downhill training session and finished well on a soft slope. Afterwards, the American, who was 1.39 seconds behind the best time set by her teammate Jacquelin Wiles and finished in the top 15, did not give any interviews. However, the times were not very meaningful due to the conditions.
Svindal: "It looked pretty good"
"I think she's doing quite well. We have to monitor the swelling now. We have to see whether it makes sense for her to start in the second downhill training run or not," said Vonn's coach Aksel Lund Svindal. He added hopefully: "It looked pretty good!"
Long interruption
Training had to be interrupted for a long time after four racers. The main reason was too much fog in the lower third, but the slope preparation was also far from optimal after the heavy snowfall on the Tofana.
Medal on her favorite course?
A week ago, Vonn slid into a safety net after crashing in the Crans-Montana downhill race. She tore her cruciate ligament and suffered bone bruising. Unbelievable but true: despite her injury, Vonn is aiming to compete in the Olympic downhill on Sunday (11:30 a.m./live on sporktone.at ticker).
It helps her that she knows the course well, having triumphed there twelve times before. This season, Vonn won her 83rd and 84th World Cup races, finishing in the top four in all her starts. The 2010 Olympic downhill champion plans to end her career for good at the end of the season at the latest. Partial prosthesis in her right knee
Partial prosthesis in her right knee
Vonn now skis with a partial prosthesis in her right knee. Her big goal for these Games is another Olympic medal.
