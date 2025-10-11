Vorteilswelt
Horrific act of bloodshed

Dead in shooting after football game in the USA!

Nachrichten
11.10.2025 19:12
(Bild: APA/2025 Getty Images)

Several people have been killed in a shooting after a football game at a high school in the US state of Mississippi!

Four people were killed and twelve others injured, the mayor of the small town of Leland, John Lee, told CBS News, the Guardian and the BBC. Many details about the attack on Saturday night are still unclear.

The local ABC station WAPT16 referred to a US state senator who spoke of four dead and 20 injured. A local news blog was given a figure of six dead by city officials. The police have not yet officially confirmed the number of victims ...

The shootings are said to have taken place in the vicinity of a football game, but according to the mayor, on the main street of the small town with a population of around 3,900.

The website of the high school in Leland had announced a game against a team from Charleston, Mississippi, about an hour and a half away. The station WLBT3 reported further shots fired at a football game in the neighboring town of Rolling Fork. These reports were not initially confirmed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
