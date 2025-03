Mysterious giant drone from China monitors Taiwan

This would make the Chinese drone even larger than the largest US spy drone, the RQ-4 "Global Hawk" from the Northrop Grumman defense company, which was developed for monitoring distant targets. It has a range of more than 22,000 kilometers, the US drone can stay in the air for up to 40 hours and its primary purpose also gives some indication of the capabilities of its Chinese counterpart, which are likely to lie primarily in the area of radio and signal reconnaissance.