“Mister World Championships” is delighted with successful test runs

"With Gargellen, the mogul slope on Golm and the snowboard cross course on Grasjoch in Silvretta Montafon, where we raced for the first time last year, three of the six venues have already proven that they were a good choice for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships," says a delighted Chisi Speckle. "It was also very cool to see so many spectators at the European Cup competitions in Gargellen and on Golm in February."