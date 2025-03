Bregenz want to break the next barrier

After a missed set-piece, ex-Altacher Daniel Nussbaumer scored to make it 1-0 for Admira, who extended their lead to 2-0 after being awarded a penalty. Bregenz's best chances to equalize remained unused. Stefanon, who came on as a substitute, made the game exciting with his two goals, but the leaders managed to hold on for the win. "Admira felt the pressure, they realized that it wasn't over even after taking a 2-0 lead. My team showed a lot of mentality, but without a result. That's why we now have to cross the next line again to be able to score against such clubs," said Van Acker.