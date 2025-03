“Whenever I see you naked, I feel sorry for her”

In the end, it was more a case of having to than wanting to. Which Jaromir Jagr never made a secret of. "I have no choice, if I quit, many business partners will quit," the legend admitted back in the summer of 2021 after his hometown club Rytiri Kladno was promoted to the Czech Republic's top league. As the majority owner and face of the club, the two-time Stanley Cup winner continued to put his bones on the ice.