Carnival in Austria: a festival that polarizes

In many places, the carnival season is all about exuberance and joie de vivre. Young and old alike enjoy dressing up in creative costumes. The so-called fifth season is celebrated particularly extensively in the western federal states: In Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg, as well as in Upper Austria, one in two people attend a carnival event, according to the latest HV Consumer Check, while in Vienna the figure is less than one in three.