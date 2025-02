“It’s about time we took something with us”

Laura Feiersinger has always been involved in the previous five duels. And after just as many defeats, she hopes to finally get something to show for her efforts on Tuesday (18:15, live ORF1) in the clash between FIFA third and 18th. "We were often close. It's about time we got something out of it," said the midfielder, whose many years in Germany - Herforder SV, Bayern, Sand, Frankfurt and now Cologne - have brought her to the Max Morlock Stadium. "Of course you know each other. But you forget that on the pitch." The duels have always been challenging, but 31-year-old Laura emphasizes: "I have tremendous confidence in our team. We have incredible energy."