Vote now: The final of the World Car Awards!

The world's biggest car award is entering its 21st edition: a jury consisting of more than 100 motoring journalists from 30 countries worldwide, including "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl, has selected the shortlists for the World Car Awards in round one - now it's all about winning and the jurors are giving their detailed assessments. Awards are presented in six car categories. Vote for who you think should win!
World Car of the Year
It's the winners' round: the main World Car of the Year category comprised a total of 52 candidates. As always, only ten of them were able to survive the first round and make it onto the shortlist. This means that 42 models were unfortunately left out of the final, including such illustrious names as the VW Passat, BMW 1 Series and Skoda Kodiaq. Instead, a niche model such as the Ford Mustang made it onto the list of winners.
In the other categories (i.e. all except World Car of the Year), the shortlist comprises five vehicles each.
World Luxury Car
In the World Luxury Car category, five candidates fell by the wayside in the first round, including the Audi Q6 e-tron and the Polestar 3. Porsche is represented twice with the Macan and Panamera
World Performance Car
In the World Performance Car category, the number of candidates was significantly higher than last year, when only three makes had to compete in the final. As in the previous year, twelve candidates had to watch on here, including Aston Martin Vanquish and Lamborghini Revuelto. Mercedes-AMG was represented four times, but still had to bow out early.
World Urban Car
The candidate list for the city cars, i.e. the aspirants for the World Urban Car title, comprised twelve candidates. The seven first-round contenders include the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and MG 3, while two Mini Coopers are among the finalists. This is no mistake, as the combustion engine and electric version are based on completely different platforms.
World Electric Vehicle
The choice of electric cars is now huge, and the number of candidates for World Electric Vehicle of the Year is correspondingly large. There were 36 in total, four more than last year. Nevertheless, only five are allowed to advance to the final. Audi Q6 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ and Mini Cooper Electric, among others, are not among them.
World Car Design of the Year.
Last but not least, there is the World Car Design of the Year category. All vehicles from all categories were eligible to vote. Here too, a shortlist of five candidates was drawn up.
Car Person of the Year
The winner in the "Car Person of the Year" category has already been announced: it is Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD.
Here's what happens next:
On March 18, the jury's vote will be partially announced: the top 3 in each category. The winners will be announced on April 16, 2025 at the New York International Auto Show.
About the World Car Awards
The World Car Awards is an independent awards program created by automotive journalists and has been the world's most far-reaching awards program in the automotive industry for twelve years (according to Cision Insight). The Car of the Year will enter its 22nd round in 2026.
