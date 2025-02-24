Vote now: The final of the World Car Awards!

World Car of the Year

It's the winners' round: the main World Car of the Year category comprised a total of 52 candidates. As always, only ten of them were able to survive the first round and make it onto the shortlist. This means that 42 models were unfortunately left out of the final, including such illustrious names as the VW Passat, BMW 1 Series and Skoda Kodiaq. Instead, a niche model such as the Ford Mustang made it onto the list of winners.