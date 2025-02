Syringes, gurus and a dustbin as leverage

Adi Pinter was a border crosser at GAK in the 80s, who was eloquent and commanded a lot of respect and considered himself called upon to do many things, even as a doctor: "It went so far that he showed up to a match briefing with a pack of syringes and said he had to vaccinate everyone, only then would we have a chance of winning," recalls his former protégé Hans Dihanich. "Apart from Vidovic and me, everyone got vaccinated, they didn't dare say anything against it. Although nobody knew what stimulant he had been given."