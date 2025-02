Swam 80 kilometers on a 50-meter course

Running ten kilometers can be difficult for some people. Covering the same distance in the water may sound utopian. Luca Karl is taking on this challenge on Friday at the World Cup in Somabay (Egy). It will be his third World Cup start overall and the best athletes will be at the start. "I'm still lacking experience when it comes to race tactics," says the Salzburg native. Apart from that, he is slowly getting used to open water. "It's getting better. I'm coping well with the knocks you often get. I've got used to contact sports by now."