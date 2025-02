This world championship is a world premiere

Just don't get sick! This is especially true for horses from June 27 to 29, when there will be a worldwide shortage of equestrian veterinarians. The reason for this is an equestrian event that has never been held in this form before. The World Championships of Veterinary Surgeons, which will take place at the end of June at the facility of former Olympic rider Helmut Morbitzer in Linz-Ebelsberg.