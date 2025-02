“David Alaba was born for big games like this”

Champions League, play-off second leg against Manchester City at the Estadio Bernabeu - there is hardly a bigger stage in world soccer! Everything is set for David Alaba. The ÖFB captain could make his second comeback on Wednesday as Real Madrid look to progress to the round of 16 following their 3-2 win in the first leg of the spectacular tie. Alaba made four brief appearances in January after his one-year absence following a cruciate ligament rupture, before being sidelined by adductor problems. But now the 32-year-old is supposed to be fit again, he is once again an alternative for coach Ancelotti as a wild card.