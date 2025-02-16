Ice bulls challenged
After a rollercoaster ride to the maximum final spurt
Ice hockey league leaders KAC seem to have lost ground, but Salzburg's Ice Bulls don't want to give up second place. Coach David is already hoping for new energy today, Sunday, against the league's problem child Asiago.
No ice bull wanted to make excuses after the overtime 2:3 at home against Graz. But there were some explanations. With the third game in four days, the exhausting trip to Italy or the fact that there were line changes again.
So for two thirds of the game, there was a lot of cramp in addition to the breadless fight. "Everyone wants to force it somehow, you're no longer connected on the ice," described Tom Raffl, who made his comeback after a month and saved overtime with his 2:2. "We've had ups and downs every season. It's good that it's happening now."
The Ice Bulls are certainly a long way from the form they want to be in. Nevertheless, they don't want to drop any more points in the basic round.
"We want to find our game and get the maximum out of the last three games," explains Bulls manager Helmut Schlögl, who is determined not to let second place - and Champions League qualification - slip from his grasp. For first place, the leaders KAC need to fall over.
The crew of coach Oliver David ("We need energy") is six points behind with one game less and starts the final triple today at home against Asiago - after which Ljubljana (H) and Fehervar (A) await. The visitors are the big problem child of the ice hockey league. Their clubs will vote on the exclusion of the Italos after a three-year trial period on March 13.
