Inspire the exotic! “We are obsessed with sport”

The World Ski Championships in Saalbach 2025 will not only bring top stars to the slopes, but also athletes from countries that are not exactly associated with winter sports - for example Kuwait, Morocco and Tonga. A total of almost 60 nations are represented. Including Kenya, in the person of Sabrina Simader, who competed in the speed events. "When I came to Austria at the age of three, I was overwhelmed by the surroundings and the people who had a different skin color than me. But I found a connection through skiing." In Saalbach, the first African female professional skier skied in a snow leopard suit.